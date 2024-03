How do Leahy Laws apply to U.S. support for Israel. NPR's Leila Fadel asks the former head of an office in the State Department that regulates weapons transfers about what's known as the Leahy Laws and how they apply to U.S. support for Israel.

Middle East How do Leahy Laws apply to U.S. support for Israel. How do Leahy Laws apply to U.S. support for Israel. Listen · 7:21 7:21 NPR's Leila Fadel asks the former head of an office in the State Department that regulates weapons transfers about what's known as the Leahy Laws and how they apply to U.S. support for Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor