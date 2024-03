London's High Court to rule on whether Assange can appeal extradition to the U.S. The court is expected to hand down its ruling on Tuesday on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to appeal against extradition from Britain to the United States.

Europe London's High Court to rule on whether Assange can appeal extradition to the U.S. London's High Court to rule on whether Assange can appeal extradition to the U.S. Audio will be available later today. The court is expected to hand down its ruling on Tuesday on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be able to appeal against extradition from Britain to the United States. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor