A synagogue in Colorado was almost lost to history. Now it's a national landmark A small synagogue built when throngs of immigrants moved west to Colorado in the 19th century has narrowly escaped the wrecking ball to become one of America's newest National Historic Landmarks.

National A synagogue in Colorado was almost lost to history. Now it's a national landmark A synagogue in Colorado was almost lost to history. Now it's a national landmark Listen · 2:27 2:27 A small synagogue built when throngs of immigrants moved west to Colorado in the 19th century has narrowly escaped the wrecking ball to become one of America's newest National Historic Landmarks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor