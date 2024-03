UNICEF spokesman recently visited hospitals in Northern Gaza UNICEF'S spokesperson James Elder speaks to NPR's Leila Fadel about his recent trip to hospitals in Northern Gaza, where many are on the brink of starvation.

Middle East UNICEF spokesman recently visited hospitals in Northern Gaza UNICEF spokesman recently visited hospitals in Northern Gaza Listen · 4:57 4:57 UNICEF'S spokesperson James Elder speaks to NPR's Leila Fadel about his recent trip to hospitals in Northern Gaza, where many are on the brink of starvation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor