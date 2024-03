Little-known opposition leader in Senegal is named the next president Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal's president in waiting, is a man who will be one of Africa's youngest leaders and who only left prison less than two weeks ago.

Africa Little-known opposition leader in Senegal is named the next president Little-known opposition leader in Senegal is named the next president Audio will be available later today. Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Senegal's president in waiting, is a man who will be one of Africa's youngest leaders and who only left prison less than two weeks ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor