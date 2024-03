Canada's maple syrup reserve is at a 16-year low Makers say the decline is due to high demand and the effects of climate change. There are encouraging weather forecasts, and sugaring season is still underway.

Canada's maple syrup reserve is at a 16-year low Makers say the decline is due to high demand and the effects of climate change. There are encouraging weather forecasts, and sugaring season is still underway.