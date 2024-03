After Baltimore bridge collapse, emergency crews respond to mass casualty event More than a mile of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after it was hit by a cargo ship. At least two people have been pulled from the water.

National After Baltimore bridge collapse, emergency crews respond to mass casualty event After Baltimore bridge collapse, emergency crews respond to mass casualty event Listen · 3:33 3:33 More than a mile of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday after it was hit by a cargo ship. At least two people have been pulled from the water. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor