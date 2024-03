Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on the impact of the Key Bridge collapse NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about what we know about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and recovery efforts being made by the city.

National Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on the impact of the Key Bridge collapse Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on the impact of the Key Bridge collapse Listen · 3:41 3:41 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about what we know about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and recovery efforts being made by the city. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor