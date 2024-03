WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich's jail sentence has been extended by a Russian court A Russian court has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three more months, nearly a year after he was detained by Russian forces on spying allegations.

A Russian court has extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three more months, nearly a year after he was detained by Russian forces on spying allegations.