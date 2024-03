How a Washington state woman narrowly avoided a mountain lion attack A Washington State woman narrowly survived a harrowing attack by a mountain lion. She and four friends fought off the animal for nearly an hour while biking near a forest

Animals How a Washington state woman narrowly avoided a mountain lion attack How a Washington state woman narrowly avoided a mountain lion attack Listen · 3:59 3:59 A Washington State woman narrowly survived a harrowing attack by a mountain lion. She and four friends fought off the animal for nearly an hour while biking near a forest Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor