'Worry' is a portrait of sisterly love that is both hilarious and deeply disturbing NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Alexandra Tanner about her debut novel, Worry.

Author Interviews 'Worry' is a portrait of sisterly love that is both hilarious and deeply disturbing 'Worry' is a portrait of sisterly love that is both hilarious and deeply disturbing Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with writer Alexandra Tanner about her debut novel, Worry. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor