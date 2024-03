A museum has compiled the names of all people of Japanese descent incarcerated during WWII The Japanese-American National Museum in Los Angeles has, for the first time ever, compiled the names of all 125,000 people of Japanese descent who were incarcerated during World War II.

The Japanese-American National Museum in Los Angeles has, for the first time ever, compiled the names of all 125,000 people of Japanese descent who were incarcerated during World War II.