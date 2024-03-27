In Lakota Nation, people are asking: Who does a language belong to?

Many Lakota people agree: It's imperative to revitalize the Lakota language. But how exactly to do that is a matter of broader debate. Should Lakota be codified and standardized to make learning it easier? Or should the language stay as it always has been, defined by many different ways of writing and speaking? We explore this complex, multi-generational fight that's been unfolding in the Lakota Nation, from Standing Rock to Pine Ridge.

This episode was reported and co-hosted by Christina Cala. It was produced by Xavier Lopez. It was edited by Courtney Stein and Leah Donnella.