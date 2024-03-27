Should schools be paying their college athletes?

March Madness is in full swing as Men's and Women's college basketball teams across the country compete for the NCAA championship. However, the Dartmouth Men's Basketball team made headlines just before the tournament for its successful unionization vote.

Today, we break down why the Dartmouth men are pushing to unionize and what a college athletics union could mean for the future of college sports.

Related episodes:

The monetization of college sports (Apple / Spotify)

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.