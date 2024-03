Coast Guard suspends Baltimore rescue mission. It's now a recovery operation Investigators are trying to understand why a massive cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. Six people are now presumed dead in what investigators believe was an accident.

National Coast Guard suspends Baltimore rescue mission. It's now a recovery operation Coast Guard suspends Baltimore rescue mission. It's now a recovery operation Listen · 3:33 3:33 Investigators are trying to understand why a massive cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. Six people are now presumed dead in what investigators believe was an accident. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor