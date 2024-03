The impact of the Baltimore bridge collapse on shipping and supply chains The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after after it was hit by a cargo ship early Tuesday morning is expected to disrupt shipping and supply chains.

Business The impact of the Baltimore bridge collapse on shipping and supply chains The impact of the Baltimore bridge collapse on shipping and supply chains Listen · 3:43 3:43 The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after after it was hit by a cargo ship early Tuesday morning is expected to disrupt shipping and supply chains. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor