National An engineer's take on the Baltimore bridge collapse after it was hit by a cargo ship An engineer's take on the Baltimore bridge collapse after it was hit by a cargo ship Listen · 3:24 3:24 NPR's Debbie Elliott speaks with Ben Shafer, professor of civil engineering at Johns Hopkins University, about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore.