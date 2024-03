Supreme Court justices seem doubtful of challenge to abortion pill NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Eva Temkin, a former FDA policy expert, about arguments at the Supreme Court regarding the abortion drug Mifepristone.

Listen · 4:43