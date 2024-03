Uncertainty looms in the wake of Key bridge collapse One day after a massive cargo ship collided with Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, investigators can't say with certainty what caused the accident. It will take months before they'll know.

National Uncertainty looms in the wake of Key bridge collapse Uncertainty looms in the wake of Key bridge collapse Listen · 4:13 4:13 One day after a massive cargo ship collided with Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore, investigators can't say with certainty what caused the accident. It will take months before they'll know. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor