The Story of an Israeli Man Taken Hostage By Hamas, Now Free

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tamir Kalifa for NPR Tamir Kalifa for NPR

We hear the story of an Israeli man taken captive by Hamas on October 7th. He was freed by Israeli special forces 129 days later and talks about his ordeal.



For more coverage of all sides of this conflict, go to npr.org/mideastupdates