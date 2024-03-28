Accessibility links
Family dollar, credit cards and retirement accounts : The Indicator from Planet Money Many broad economic indicators are positive, but consumer sentiment is negative. Even with cooling inflation and low unemployment, consumers are still feeling the economic strain. In today's episode, we look at three ways the US consumer is feeling the pinch.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Three ways consumers are feeling the pinch

Enlarge this image

Shoppers walk past a delivery truck outside a Family Dollar in Hyattsville, Maryland. Family Dollar has announced it's closing 600 stores this year. Bloomberg / Contributor hide caption

Bloomberg / Contributor

Shoppers walk past a delivery truck outside a Family Dollar in Hyattsville, Maryland. Family Dollar has announced it's closing 600 stores this year.

Bloomberg / Contributor

