A History of Hezbollah

Enlarge this image MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

Hezbollah is a Lebanese paramilitary organization and political party that's directly supported by the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the wake of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led attack on Israel, and Israel's invasion of Gaza, Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging missile fire across the border they share, causing growing fears of a regional conflict with the U.S. and Israel on one side and Iran along with its allies in Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthi rebels of Yemen on the other.

Today on the show: a history of Hezbollah.

Guests:

Kim Ghattas, journalist and author of Black Wave.

Sune Haughbolle, professor of Global Middle East Studies at Roskilde University in Denmark.

Aurélie Daher, associate professor at Paris-Dauphine University and a Lecturer at Sciences Po Paris, and author of Hezbollah: Mobilization and Power.

Matthew Levitt, professor at Georgetown University and author of Hezbollah: The Global Footprint of Lebanon's Party of God.

To access bonus episodes and listen to Throughline sponsor-free, subscribe to Throughline+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/throughline.