In Good Health: The Nation's Hydration Fixation

Enlarge this image toggle caption Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Everything is bigger in America. The portions, the cars, and now, our water bottles.

Does it seem like everyone is carrying around a 30-ounce tumbler? The reusable water bottle industry is a multi-billion dollar business. But don't forget about plastics. The sales of single-use bottled water also continue to rise.

We're a nation intent on hydration. But how much of the hype around water is marketing versus science?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.