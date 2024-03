Why Treasury Secretary Yellen traveled to the political battleground state of Georgia She visited a solar cell factory to highlight the domestic manufacturing incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act. Solar energy accounts for more than half the new power added to the grid last year.

Business Why Treasury Secretary Yellen traveled to the political battleground state of Georgia Listen · 2:08