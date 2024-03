Judge in California recommends disbarment of pro-Trump attorney John Eastman A California judge has recommended that attorney John Eastman be disbarred and pay a $10,000 fine for his role in Donald Trump's legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Law Judge in California recommends disbarment of pro-Trump attorney John Eastman Judge in California recommends disbarment of pro-Trump attorney John Eastman Audio will be available later today. A California judge has recommended that attorney John Eastman be disbarred and pay a $10,000 fine for his role in Donald Trump's legal efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor