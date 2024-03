Cocoa prices have hit all-time highs. Chocolate producers make changes Producers say poor crop yields in the face of climate change in West Africa — where 70% of the cocoa supply is grown — is to blame. Chocolate makers are raising prices; others are shrinking candies.

Food Cocoa prices have hit all-time highs. Chocolate producers make changes Cocoa prices have hit all-time highs. Chocolate producers make changes Listen · 0:28 0:28 Producers say poor crop yields in the face of climate change in West Africa — where 70% of the cocoa supply is grown — is to blame. Chocolate makers are raising prices; others are shrinking candies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor