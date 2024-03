Ex-crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried will be sentenced for defrauding FTX investors Crypto-wunderkind Sam Bankman Fried, 32, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. He was found guilty of fraud after his company FTX swiftly collapsed in 2022 losing billions of dollars.

