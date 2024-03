Bridge collapse in Baltimore draws attention to dangerous jobs Hispanic workers face NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, a Latino and immigrant organization, about the construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed Tuesday.

National Bridge collapse in Baltimore draws attention to dangerous jobs Hispanic workers face Bridge collapse in Baltimore draws attention to dangerous jobs Hispanic workers face Listen · 4:00 4:00 NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Gustavo Torres, executive director of CASA, a Latino and immigrant organization, about the construction workers who were on the bridge when it collapsed Tuesday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor