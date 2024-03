After a year in Russian detention, WSJ reporter's sister still fights for his release This Friday marks a year since Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russian security forces. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with his sister about how he's doing.

