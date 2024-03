Families in Honduras, Mexico mourn victims of bridge collapse in Baltimore 38-year-old Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval came to the U.S. to make something of himself and to help his family in Honduras. He was one the workers on the Francis Scott Key Bridge when it collapsed.

