Why green text bubble stigma is part of the anti-trust case against Apple Blue bubbles versus green bubbles. In texting it's the difference between iPhone owners and Android phone users. Green bubble people can be made to feel like unwelcome party crashers.

Technology Why green text bubble stigma is part of the anti-trust case against Apple Why green text bubble stigma is part of the anti-trust case against Apple Listen · 3:33 3:33 Blue bubbles versus green bubbles. In texting it's the difference between iPhone owners and Android phone users. Green bubble people can be made to feel like unwelcome party crashers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor