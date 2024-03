Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 Years on multi-billion-dollar fraud 32-year-old former cryptocurrency golden boy, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison. Blomberg's Zeke Faux was in court today as Bankman-Fried was sentenced.

