The Wizards and Capitols aren't leaving DC anymore. What happened? D.C.'s pro basketball and hockey teams will stay in their arena in downtown Washington, a reversal of earlier news that they'd move to a brand new arena across the Potomac in Alexandria, Virginia.

Sports The Wizards and Capitols aren't leaving DC anymore. What happened? The Wizards and Capitols aren't leaving DC anymore. What happened? Audio will be available later today. D.C.'s pro basketball and hockey teams will stay in their arena in downtown Washington, a reversal of earlier news that they'd move to a brand new arena across the Potomac in Alexandria, Virginia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor