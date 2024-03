When David Frum's daughter unexpectedly died, she left him with her dog Ringo NPR's Marry Louise Kelly talks with David Frum about his latest piece in The Atlantic, titled "Miranda's Last Gift: When our daughter died suddenly, she left us with grief, memories — and Ringo."

