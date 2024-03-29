Accessibility links
Hit TV Show "Blossoms Shanghai" Causes Chinese Nostalgia for China's Past : State of the World from NPR "Blossoms Shanghai" is A 30-part TV series directed by acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, set in the 1990's that has become a huge hit in China. Our China correspondent tells us the nostalgia unleashed by the show tells us a lot about how people in China are feeling these days.

What a Hit Chinese TV Show Tells Us About China Today

Visitors take photographs in front of posters of the TV show Blossoms Shanghai at the Peace Hotel, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Director Wong Kar-wai's First TV Series 'Blossoms Shanghai' evokes memories of a more open and optimistic period in China. Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images hide caption

Visitors take photographs in front of posters of the TV show Blossoms Shanghai at the Peace Hotel, in Shanghai, China, on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Director Wong Kar-wai's First TV Series 'Blossoms Shanghai' evokes memories of a more open and optimistic period in China.

"Blossoms Shanghai" is A 30-part TV series directed by acclaimed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, set in the 1990's that has become a huge hit in China. Our China correspondent tells us the nostalgia unleashed by the show tells us a lot about how people in China are feeling these days.