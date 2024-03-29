Harvard's TikTok strategy; plus, Shirley Chisholm, the coalition diva

toggle caption Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Ed Tilly/The State Media Company

TikTok has come under fire for its addictive algorithm and for being a place where misinformation spreads. But still, there is one institution that thinks TikTok actually has the potential to be a source of good in our world: Harvard. To be more specific, it's the Harvard Chan Center for Health Communication.



To hear more about how the center is working with TikTok influencers to share researched information with the public, host Brittany Luse is joined by Kate Speer. Kate started as a mental health TikToker, but was recently hired as a marketing director for the Harvard Chan Center for Health Communication. Kate also shares her mental health journey and what it's been like to work within a mental health system that harmed her.



Then, Brittany looks at the history left out of the new Netflix film, Shirley, which follows the presidential run of Shirley Chisholm. Brittany sits down with Dr. Anastasia C. Curwood, author of Shirley Chisholm: Champion of Black Feminist Power Politics, to discuss what came before the historic race. They talk about how Shirley's various identities informed her approach, and scan for her fingerprint on American electoral politics today.



Want to be featured on the show? Record a question for 'Hey Brittany' and send it to ibam@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Liam McBain and Corey Antonio Rose with additional support from Barton Girdwood and Alexis Williams. We had engineering support from Ted Mebane and Josephine Nyounai. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni.