R&B singer SiR on his latest record 'Heavy'

toggle caption Ro.Lexx

Most professional musicians decide they're gonna really go for it before they're even old enough to drive a car. R&B singer SiR didn't figure it out until he was well into his 20s.

It's unusual for just about any successful performer to wait that long – especially considering his family. His father played with Prince. His mother sang backup for Michael Jackson and Anita Baker.

Before he started pursuing music SiR got fired from his job at a gym. He was writing songs for some bigger names – Stevie Wonder, Ginuwine, Tyrese, and Jill Scott. Eventually he realized the only person he trusted to lay down the songs he'd written was himself.

He cut his first record just before he turned 30 – Seven Sundays, in 2015. Then he signed with Top Dawg Entertainment – TDE, the label that launched the careers of Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Schoolboy Q.

SiR just released his fourth album, Heavy. It's one of his most personal records to date. It's about depression, addiction and loss.

On the latest episode, SiR joins us to talk about the new record, growing up in Inglewood, and his musical family. Plus, he gets vulnerable and frank about his path to sobriety.