New Music Friday: The best albums out March 29

Beyoncé's breathlessly-anticipated Act II: Cowboy Carter is finally here, and on this week's episode of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Sheldon Pearce shares his initial reactions after staying up late to listen to the album as soon as it hit streaming services.

But Queen Bey isn't the only artist with a new album worthy of discovery and dissection this week, and Sheldon is joined by Ann Powers to talk about a handful of other albums that deserve celebration. Those include a pair of albums — by Reyna Tropical and Kelly Moran — shaped by tragedy and its aftermath.

Featured albums:

1. Beyoncé, Act II: Cowboy Carter

2. Reyna Tropical: Malegría

3. Kelly Moran: Moves in the Field

4. Chastity Belt: Live, Laugh, Love

Other notable releases for March 29, 2024:

• Alejandro Escovedo, Echo Dancing

• Chicano Batman, Notebook Fantasy

• Dawn Landes, The Liberated Woman's Songbook

• Jim White, All Hits: Memories

• Kenny Chesney, BORN

• Rico Nasty & Boys Noize, HVRDC0RE DR3MZ EP

• Ride, Interplay

• Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Revelations

• Shabazz Palaces, Exotic Birds of Prey

• Sheryl Crow, Evolution

