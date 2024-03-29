The News Roundup For March 29, 2024

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kena Betancur/Getty Images Kena Betancur/Getty Images

A container ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore this week causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River. Now, officials have suspended the search for four missing construction workers who are presumed dead. The remains of two others were recovered.

The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case that could affect Americans' access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law this week making it illegal for children under the age of 14 to have social media accounts. Those who are 14 or 15 will need a parent's permission. The bill is expected to face challenges in court.

In global news, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that "radical Islamists" were responsible for an attack on a concert venue in Moscow last Friday that killed at least 137 people and injured over 100 more. He also accused Ukraine of colluding with the attackers, which Kyiv has denied.

Hamas is calling for the cessation of aid delivery by air, saying that people in Gaza and other areas to which Palestinians have fled are putting themselves in danger trying to get to packages that have fallen in hazardous places.

In Nigeria, days before the deadline for a ransom payment, the army rescued students and staff who were taken from a school in the country's north in early March.

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.