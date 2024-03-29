Accessibility links
A comedian, a pug and a politician walk into the quiz. What's the punchline? Is Kevin Hart funny? Are pugs cute? Is Donald Trump a good politician? Thankfully, the quiz doesn't need to answer these questions — we'll just stick to the facts, thanks.
The NPR news quiz

Have you been paying attention?

A comedian, a pug and a politician walk into the quiz. Do you know the punchline?

Today ends spring break for many families. This joyous period of forced quality time culminates, for some Americans, in the sacred rite of filling single-use plastics with congealed high-fructose corn syrup ellipsoids for a bacchanal presided over by a man-sized leporine abomination.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore bridge collapse and its consequences dominated the news cycle. Join us here for non-roadway-related politics, irony and trivia. Warning: Contains mimes.

