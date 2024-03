'Wall Street Journal' reporter Evan Gershkovich has spent a year jailed in Russia It's been one year since Gershkovich was detained in Russia, where he remains in custody. NPR's Debbie Elliott talks Emma Tucker, editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, about Gershkovich.

Media 'Wall Street Journal' reporter Evan Gershkovich has spent a year jailed in Russia