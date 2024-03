Biden fundraiser, featuring Obama and Clinton, raises $25 million President Biden held a glitzy campaign fundraiser in New York City yesterday, with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Biden is currently leading President Trump in fundraising.

Biden fundraiser, featuring Obama and Clinton, raises $25 million Biden fundraiser, featuring Obama and Clinton, raises $25 million Audio will be available later today. President Biden held a glitzy campaign fundraiser in New York City yesterday, with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Biden is currently leading President Trump in fundraising. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor