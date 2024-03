Engineers have much to consider to plan for rebuild of collapsed Baltimore bridge NPR's Debbie Elliott asks engineering professor Sebastian Bryson what officials will be considering as they plan to rebuild the collapsed bridge in Baltimore.

Engineers have much to consider to plan for rebuild of collapsed Baltimore bridge Engineers have much to consider to plan for rebuild of collapsed Baltimore bridge Listen · 4:49 4:49 NPR's Debbie Elliott asks engineering professor Sebastian Bryson what officials will be considering as they plan to rebuild the collapsed bridge in Baltimore. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor