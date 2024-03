Berkeley, Calif., repeals its first-in-the-nation ban on natural gas in new homes The city of Berkeley is repealing a landmark ban on natural gas hookups in new homes to comply with a court ruling. That could slow, but won't stop, the growing electrification movement.

