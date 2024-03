There's more to being Punxsutawney Phil than making weather predictions Phil has a life too, you know. The world famous groundhog and his partner Phyllis, recently welcomed two healthy pups into their family.

Animals There's more to being Punxsutawney Phil than making weather predictions There's more to being Punxsutawney Phil than making weather predictions Listen · 0:28 0:28 Phil has a life too, you know. The world famous groundhog and his partner Phyllis, recently welcomed two healthy pups into their family. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor