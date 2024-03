Louis Gossett Jr., first black man to win Best Support Actor Oscar, dies Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as a gunnery sergeant in An Officer and a Gentleman, has died. He was 87.

Obituaries

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as a gunnery sergeant in An Officer and a Gentleman, has died. He was 87.