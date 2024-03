Who is Maryland Governor Wes Moore? Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is the only sitting Black governor and the third ever elected in the U.S. Moore is described as a "rising star" in the Democratic party without spending much time in office.

National Who is Maryland Governor Wes Moore? Who is Maryland Governor Wes Moore? Listen · 3:53 3:53 Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is the only sitting Black governor and the third ever elected in the U.S. Moore is described as a "rising star" in the Democratic party without spending much time in office. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor