TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway.

Sports TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs Audio will be available later today. The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor