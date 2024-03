TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway.

Sports TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs TX Rangers hope for rare repeat as World Series champs Listen · 3:48 3:48 The Texas Rangers are still riding the high from last year's first-ever World Series win. Fans are hopeful Texas can repeat as champs as a new baseball season gets underway. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor