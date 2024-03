You can ding-dong-ditch to save these fish NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mark van Heukelum, the scientist who invented the "fish doorbell," which allows livestream viewers to help fish get through a lock in a canal in the Netherlands.

Animals You can ding-dong-ditch to save these fish You can ding-dong-ditch to save these fish Listen · 3:56 3:56 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Mark van Heukelum, the scientist who invented the "fish doorbell," which allows livestream viewers to help fish get through a lock in a canal in the Netherlands. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor